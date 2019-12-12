Bangkok Bank buys Indonesia's Bank Permata for $2.7bn

BANGKOK- Bangkok Bank , Thailand's largest bank by assets, announced Thursday the largest purchase of a foreign bank ever made by a local bank.

Bangkok Bank will pay 37.4 trillion rupiah ($ 2.67 billion) for a 89.12% stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata. Bangkok Bank will buy a 44.56% stake held by London-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank and another 44.56% stake from Jakarta-listed Astra International. The deal puts Permata at 1.77 times book value.

Among the potential Permata buyers included majority state-owned Bank Mandiri , Indonesia's second largest lender by assets, and Singaporean banks DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.A senior official at OJK, Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, said last month that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and a Thai investor were among the final bidders.

The deal "aligns with the bank's international strategy to transform into a leading regional bank with larger presence in key ASEAN markets," according to a statement that Bangkok Bank filed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday, referring to the 10 countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It "enhances cross-border capabilities for Thai corporates in their increasing overseas expansion needs," the statement said.

Thai companies have been expanding their operations across Southeast Asia, in order to benefit from the higher economic growth enjoyed by neighboring countries.Thailand faces an aging population and as such, Thai banks are increasingly keen to find new sources of income.

"Based on our firsthand experience in Indonesia and deep understanding of the banking sector, we believe that the Indonesian banking sector is poised to continue delivering attractive growth while maintaining healthy margins," said Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich.

Another Bangkok Bank executive said that the strong baht "helped, but it is not the main reason" for the acquisition.

Bangkok Bank Executive Director Charamporn Jotikasthira explains buyout rationales to the reporters in Bangkok (Photo by Masayuki Yuda)

Indonesia has been trying to restructure its banking sector that is dominated by small uncompetitive institutions by encouraging mergers and acquisitions.Bangkok Bank's acquisition plans comes a day after Bank Central Asia, Indonesia's largest private lender, announced it was acquiring the local unit of Dutch Rabobank.

In April, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group bought Bank Danamon, one of the larger lenders in Indonesia. Bank BTPN joined the group of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

The sale of Bank Permata by Standard Chartered was part of the bank's restructuring. CEO Bill Winters said in February that StandChart would reposition retail operations in markets such as Indonesia, saying that its stake in Bank Permata was "non-core," hinting at a sale.

Foreign entities are only allowed to own a maximum of 40% in Indonesian banks but can increase their shares upon approval from OJK.

Buoyed by the acquisition news, Bank Permata's shares ended the day up 4.3% at 1,310 rupiah per share. Bangkok Bank's shares closed down 4.4% at 161.5 baht per share.

Bangkok Bank said it expects the transaction to complete within 2020, after receiving necessary regulatory approvals. Bangkok Bank will conduct a mandatory tender offer for the remaining 10.88% stake in Permata once the transaction is completed.

As of Oct. 31, Bangkok Bank had total assets of 3.09 trillion baht, followed by Siam Commercial Bank's 2.97 trillion baht and Krung Thai Bank's 2.90 trillion baht. Bank Permata was the 11th largest lender in Indonesia in 2018 by total assets, with 152.8 trillion rupiah in assets.

Additional reporting by Shotaro Tani in Jakarta.