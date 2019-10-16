Blackstone goes public with bid for Japanese hotelier Unizo

TOKYO -- Blackstone Group will make a tender offer for Japanese real estate group Unizo Holdings should the hotel operator agree to the takeover bid, the U.S. investment firm said Tuesday, marking a new move in a three-way pursuit.

Blackstone wants an answer from Unizo's management by Oct. 23 on the proposal to pay 5,000 yen ($46) per share.

It is believed to be considering going ahead with an unsolicited offer should the developer resist.

The firm has approached Tokyo-listed Unizo several times and had reached a general agreement on the price, but the developer rejected those offers due to a lack of protection for its employees.

By going public with its latest proposal, Blackstone may seek to drum up market support for the tender offer. Blackstone has $545 billion in assets under management, much of it in real estate.

Unizo will respond after carefully weighing Blackstone's announcement, the Japanese company said.

The offer of 5,000 yen per share represents a 6% premium over Unizo's closing price on Tuesday. Blackstone would carry out the purchase as soon as Unizo agrees.

The asset manager said it looks to improve working conditions for Unizo's employees after the deal, and plans no major restructuring efforts. But Blackstone will reject Unizo's demand that a proposed employee-held company decide how and when the firm recoups its investment, arguing that no precedent exists in Japan for this arrangement.

Fortress Investment Group, a SoftBank Group-owned asset manager, is conducting a tender offer for Unizo through Wednesday at 4,000 yen a share. Unizo initially approved of this offer, but said it would "withhold its opinion" in a Sept. 27 release.

A hostile takeover attempted by Japanese travel agency H.I.S. fell through in August as well.