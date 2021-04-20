CVC Capital tells Toshiba it is suspending acquisition plans

TOKYO -- CVC Capital Partners is suspending its proposal to acquire Toshiba, the Japanese industrial group said on Tuesday.

CVC said in a letter to Toshiba that it was waiting to see if taking the Japanese company private was in line with Toshiba's management and board strategy. Toshiba said, however, it would not be able to evaluate CVC's initial proposal without further information.

The fund made a preliminary proposal for a tender offer on April 6, with plans to present a formal, detailed proposal to Toshiba about 10 days later. However, Toshiba said no such plan was outlined in the letter it received on Monday.

Toshiba disputes claims by CVC that its shareholder structure was hurting its corporate value. While Toshiba does not rule out the possibility of going private, it believes that taking advantage of the merits of being a publicly held company increases its corporate value, it said.

CVC had proposed to Toshiba that the company buys back its shares at a premium to break ties with activist shareholders.

On April 14, after receiving the acquisition proposal from CVC, Nobuaki Kurumatani stepped down as Toshiba's president and CEO. Kurumatani, who had lost support from activist funds, was replaced by Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa.

"This letter contained no specific and detailed information," said Toshiba in a statement Tuesday. The letter only said that CVC would "step aside to await [Toshiba's] guidance" as to whether privatization would fit with the Japanese company's strategic objectives, according to the Toshiba statement.

"The nature of our business would demand that any consideration of such a proposal must include a thorough review of the acquirer's capital structure and the specific management policies post-acquisition, as well as the assurance of compliance with national security laws, foreign investment regulations and competition laws," Toshiba said. "As this preliminary proposal lacks the required information, the board has concluded it is not possible to evaluate it."