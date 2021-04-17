CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer following CEO swap

TOKYO -- CVC Capital Partners will postpone submitting a formal proposal to acquire Toshiba until further notice after the Japanese industrial group appointed a new CEO, Nikkei learned Friday.

The multinational fund offered to take Toshiba private through a $20 billion tender offer in an preliminary proposal dated April 6, with plans to present a formal, detailed plan to the company about 10 days later.

But on Wednesday, Nobuaki Kurumatani stepped down as Toshiba's president and CEO and was replaced by Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa. CVC believes Toshiba's new leadership will need some time to settle in before it can make any decisions on a potential buyout.

Toshiba confirmed that it had not received any binding proposals from CVC as of Friday. It is not expected to discuss CVC's offer at a board meeting scheduled Monday.

"We will carefully consider the offer once we receive detailed information," Osamu Nagayama, who chairs Toshiba's board of directors, had said on April 9.

CVC had hoped to take Toshiba private partly to resolve the company's contentious relationship with activist investors under Kurumatani. But with Tsunakawa, who considers communication with shareholders a priority, now in charge, CVC believes the upcoming board meeting is not an appropriate time to discuss a potential privatization.

Tsunakawa had previously served as Toshiba's CEO from 2016 to 2018.

CVC also faces growing uncertainties on how to fund the potential deal, which is estimated to be worth around $20 billion. The fund had hoped to join forces with the state-backed Japan Investment Corp. and the Development Bank of Japan for the deal. But Toshiba's leadership change has thrown a wrench into its plans.