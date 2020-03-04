ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Canon to cut ties with HP if Xerox bid succeeds: CEO

Mitarai says three-decade relationship built on 'trust' among top leaders

SATOSHI MOROTOMI, Nikkei staff writer
Canon has supplied parts for HP for more than 30 years, but this could change after a hostile takeover bid by Xerox.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Canon will end its 35-year relationship with HP if Xerox takes over the U.S. office equipment maker, CEO and Chairman Fujio Mitarai told Nikkei.

Xerox launched a hostile takeover bid Monday for all outstanding HP shares, the latest development in a monthslong push to acquire its rival.

HP, which buys laser-printer components from Canon, is among the Japanese manufacturer's biggest customers, generating nearly 14% of its sales. But a takeover by Xerox would create a formidable rival to Canon's own office equipment business.

"The foundation of this partnership is, above all else, built upon a relationship of trust between the top management of both companies," including HP CEO Enrique Lores and Tuan Tran, head of its printing division, Mitarai said in a written interview.

"At the same time, it also involves a great deal of technological exchange gradually established over the decades-long relationship."

Mitarai added that such a relationship "is not something that can be built overnight."

Canon "intends to partner with and strive to advance collective interests of organizations that have a strong track record of operating with integrity and clearly share our values," he said.

