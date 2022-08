HONG KONG -- The value of China's first-half M&A transactions fell to the lowest level since 2014 while the number of "megadeals" dropped by half with little hope for a quick rebound, PwC said in a report Wednesday.

While there were some 6,173 mergers and acquisitions in the first six months of this year, their value fell to $236.7 billion, a half-year low last seen in 2014.