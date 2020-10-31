ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

China's luxury boom revives LVMH deal for Tiffany

Acquisition back on at a discount, two months after acrimonious breakup

A Tiffany store in Shenzhen. The American brand is benefiting from a rebound in China's luxury industry.   © AP
RINTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

VIENNA -- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has reached a deal to buy Tiffany less than two months since the proposed acquisition descended into legal wrangling, spurred in part by the recent rebound in China's economy.

The French luxury conglomerate is now set to pay $131.50 per Tiffany share, $3.50 less than the original price announced in November of last year, for a total of $15.8 billion, according to an announcement Thursday. This saves LVMH more than $400 million compared with a price that many in the sector had considered too high.

"We are as convinced as ever of the formidable potential of the Tiffany brand," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

Despite the legal difficulties that nearly torpedoed the deal, both companies are keen to leverage each other's advantages -- Tiffany's popularity among young consumers and LVMH's extensive sales network -- in China, a rare bright spot in the global economy.

Asia was the only region where LVMH reported revenue growth for the July-September quarter, with a 13% rise from a year earlier. Shoppers line up outside high-end stores in Beijing and Shanghai even on weekdays.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exposed the risks of Tiffany's overreliance on a few key markets. The American company generates nearly 40% of its sales in the U.S., with almost 30% of its 326 stores located there as well, according to its most recent annual report. LVMH's global reach would help enable more stable revenue growth.

Tiffany continues to believe in "the compelling long-term strategic and financial benefits of this combination," said CEO Alessandro Bogliolo.

LVMH had pulled out of the deal on Sept. 9 as the pandemic battered the luxury industry. Tiffany sued to force the acquisition to move forward, provoking a countersuit by LVMH accusing Tiffany of mismanaging the crisis.

Yet the apparent deadlock has been resolved less than two months later, reflecting the appeal of the acquisition.

For LVMH, buying Tiffany would bolster its watches and jewelry segment, which now generates less than 10% of its total revenue -- far less than the likes of the rival Richemont group, whose brands include Cartier. Tiffany would give LVMH an avenue for further expansion into the U.S. jewelry market.

Arnault, nicknamed the "wolf in cashmere" for his aggressive approach to acquisitions, is known as a hard-nosed and canny negotiator whose skills have brought numerous brands under LVMH's umbrella. When he announced the conglomerate's withdrawal from the deal in September, he leveraged an order from the French government to postpone the deal until after Jan. 6, 2021 -- a date past the contractual deadline.

The recovery in China helped get the acquisition moving again. Arnault likely decided that returning to the table, even with only a small discount, would be wiser than dealing with an expensive court battle. And while Tiffany made a minor concession on the price, it remained above $130 per share, a level that Tiffany Chairman Roger Farah called "attractive."

Although LVMH and Tiffany aim to complete the acquisition by early 2021, the coronavirus could throw another wrench in the works, as cases rise again in Europe and the U.S. Some countries have begun implementing lockdowns again, and many consumers are avoiding nonessential shopping.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close