China's luxury boom revives LVMH deal for Tiffany

VIENNA -- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has reached a deal to buy Tiffany less than two months since the proposed acquisition descended into legal wrangling, spurred in part by the recent rebound in China's economy.

The French luxury conglomerate is now set to pay $131.50 per Tiffany share, $3.50 less than the original price announced in November of last year, for a total of $15.8 billion, according to an announcement Thursday. This saves LVMH more than $400 million compared with a price that many in the sector had considered too high.

"We are as convinced as ever of the formidable potential of the Tiffany brand," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

Despite the legal difficulties that nearly torpedoed the deal, both companies are keen to leverage each other's advantages -- Tiffany's popularity among young consumers and LVMH's extensive sales network -- in China, a rare bright spot in the global economy.

Asia was the only region where LVMH reported revenue growth for the July-September quarter, with a 13% rise from a year earlier. Shoppers line up outside high-end stores in Beijing and Shanghai even on weekdays.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exposed the risks of Tiffany's overreliance on a few key markets. The American company generates nearly 40% of its sales in the U.S., with almost 30% of its 326 stores located there as well, according to its most recent annual report. LVMH's global reach would help enable more stable revenue growth.

Tiffany continues to believe in "the compelling long-term strategic and financial benefits of this combination," said CEO Alessandro Bogliolo.

LVMH had pulled out of the deal on Sept. 9 as the pandemic battered the luxury industry. Tiffany sued to force the acquisition to move forward, provoking a countersuit by LVMH accusing Tiffany of mismanaging the crisis.

Yet the apparent deadlock has been resolved less than two months later, reflecting the appeal of the acquisition.

For LVMH, buying Tiffany would bolster its watches and jewelry segment, which now generates less than 10% of its total revenue -- far less than the likes of the rival Richemont group, whose brands include Cartier. Tiffany would give LVMH an avenue for further expansion into the U.S. jewelry market.

Arnault, nicknamed the "wolf in cashmere" for his aggressive approach to acquisitions, is known as a hard-nosed and canny negotiator whose skills have brought numerous brands under LVMH's umbrella. When he announced the conglomerate's withdrawal from the deal in September, he leveraged an order from the French government to postpone the deal until after Jan. 6, 2021 -- a date past the contractual deadline.

The recovery in China helped get the acquisition moving again. Arnault likely decided that returning to the table, even with only a small discount, would be wiser than dealing with an expensive court battle. And while Tiffany made a minor concession on the price, it remained above $130 per share, a level that Tiffany Chairman Roger Farah called "attractive."

Although LVMH and Tiffany aim to complete the acquisition by early 2021, the coronavirus could throw another wrench in the works, as cases rise again in Europe and the U.S. Some countries have begun implementing lockdowns again, and many consumers are avoiding nonessential shopping.