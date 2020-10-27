ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Coca-Cola's European bottler offers $6.6bn for Australian peer

The company will gain foothold in Asia-Pacific, doubling consumer reach

Bottler Coca-Cola European Partners hopes to double its consumer reach by acquiring its Australian peer.   © Reuters
FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Coca-Cola's European bottler looks to expand its footprint to the Southern Hemisphere by acquiring Australian counterpart Coca-Cola Amatil in a deal worth 9.3 billion Australian dollars ($6.62 billion).

Coca-Cola European Partners is offering AU$12.75 per share, a premium of 18.6% on Amatil's closing price from Thursday. The bottler known as CCEP also plans to acquire the remaining 30.8% share in Amatil held by The Coca-Cola Company of the U.S.

Amatil bottles and distributes Coca-Cola beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and other markets. The company said Monday it will "unanimously recommend" the offer to independent shareholders "in the absence of a superior proposal," assuming due diligence is concluded and that CCEP and The Coca-Cola Company agree on their deal.

Amatil lifted net profit by 34.2% in 2019 to roughly AU$370 million on a 6.5% increase in revenue to around AU$5.1 billion.

CCEP, formed in 2016 through the merger of three European bottlers, operates in 13 countries.

"The proposed transaction would create a broader and more balanced footprint for CCEP whilst almost doubling CCEP's consumer reach, with the aim of ultimately driving sustainable and faster growth, through geographic diversification and scale," the bottler said.

The Coca-Cola Company holds a 19% stake in CCEP as well.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close