Coca-Cola's European bottler offers $6.6bn for Australian peer

SYDNEY -- Coca-Cola's European bottler looks to expand its footprint to the Southern Hemisphere by acquiring Australian counterpart Coca-Cola Amatil in a deal worth 9.3 billion Australian dollars ($6.62 billion).

Coca-Cola European Partners is offering AU$12.75 per share, a premium of 18.6% on Amatil's closing price from Thursday. The bottler known as CCEP also plans to acquire the remaining 30.8% share in Amatil held by The Coca-Cola Company of the U.S.

Amatil bottles and distributes Coca-Cola beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and other markets. The company said Monday it will "unanimously recommend" the offer to independent shareholders "in the absence of a superior proposal," assuming due diligence is concluded and that CCEP and The Coca-Cola Company agree on their deal.

Amatil lifted net profit by 34.2% in 2019 to roughly AU$370 million on a 6.5% increase in revenue to around AU$5.1 billion.

CCEP, formed in 2016 through the merger of three European bottlers, operates in 13 countries.

"The proposed transaction would create a broader and more balanced footprint for CCEP whilst almost doubling CCEP's consumer reach, with the aim of ultimately driving sustainable and faster growth, through geographic diversification and scale," the bottler said.

The Coca-Cola Company holds a 19% stake in CCEP as well.