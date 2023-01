OSAKA -- Japanese air conditioner manufacturer Daikin Industries has bought U.S. smart-thermostat maker Venstar for around 13 billion yen ($101 million) in a bid to capture the top share in the American market by 2025.

Venstar provides residential smart thermostats and cloud-based monitoring. Daikin looks to use Venstar's services as a springboard to expand its distribution footprint in the U.S.