ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Business deals

Dutch bank to lend India's Ess Kay $40m to spread natural-gas cars

FMO funding will help convert gasoline and diesel vehicles

MARS W. MOSQUEDA JR., DealStreetAsia
A gas station attendant stands next to a car as he fills it with compressed natural gas in New Delhi.   © Reuters

CEBU, Philippines -- Dutch development bank FMO has proposed extending a $40-million loan to Jaipur, India-based nonbanking finance company Esskay Fincorp (Ess Kay), according to a disclosure.

The proceeds of the loan will be used by Ess Kay to buy and convert gasoline or diesel cars into compressed natural gas vehicles, FMO said in its investment proposal.

Founded in 1994 by Rajendra Setia, Ess Kay Fincorp provides vehicle finance and SME finance in rural and semiurban India. It also helps in the purchase of used commercial vehicles, tractors, cars and two-wheelers, as well as providing business loans to small and medium-size enterprises.

The company currently has a network of 250 branches spread across the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, according to its website.

In November last year, Ess Kay raised $42 million in a funding round led by TPG Growth, a middle-market and growth investment fund. The funding followed a $32 million equity investment from U.S.-based Norwest, Baring Private Equity India, and Evolvence India.

The proposed deal, FMO said, is aligned with its strategic priorities in India: green lines and strong innovative nonbanking financial companies that are working to reduce inequality.

"Pollution is a severe problem in Indian cities. By contributing to the growth of Ess Kay's CNG portfolio, we are promoting cleaner technologies and help[ing] to improve the air quality," the Dutch lender said.

Additionally, FMO noted that Ess Kay targets first-time borrowers and entrepreneurs setting up a business, which is aligned with the Dutch lender's mission to reach underserved microentrepreneurs and encourage the progression from the informal to the formal sector to build up a credit history.

The proposed loan comes as FMO expects its investment in India to hit 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the next four years, according to a Mint report. India is FMO's biggest investment destination.

Its recent deals in India include an $18.2 million investment in financial services company Aye Finance and an $85.7 million funding in InCred, an NBFC founded by former Deutsche Bank senior executive Bhupinder Singh.

It has also proposed an $8.3 million investment in Sahyadri Farmers Producer, a farmer organization with 7,000 members, and another $15 million in the latest fund of India-based venture capital and private equity company BanyanTree.

Founded in 1970, FMO manages a portfolio worth 9.7 billion euros spanning more than 85 countries, of which 2.5 billion euros is invested in the Asia region. FMO's average ticket size for investment is 15 million euros, and it invests across equity and debt.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media