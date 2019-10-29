Everstone Capital said to eye exit from Indonesia's Burger King

SINGAPORE -- India and Southeast Asia-focused private equity major Everstone Capital is said to be eyeing an exit from Sari Burger Indonesia (SBI), the master franchise owner of Burger King in the country, three sources with knowledge of the matter told DealStreetAsia.

The private equity specialist is said to have been in informal talks with banks and potential advisers, including a Singapore-based firm, since early this year.

It is said to have conducted some early discussions to gauge the industry response as well as identify potential buyers in the market, said one of the sources.

The firm's exit plan is considered reasonable, given that it invested in SBI in early 2015. However, finding a suitable buyer could be challenging for Everstone due to tight competition in Indonesia's food and beverage industry, the source added.

Everstone executives declined to comment on the development.

For its investment in SBI, Everstone partnered with Indonesian retail company Mitra Adiperkasa, which previously owned 100% of the company. Everstone, through its Singapore-based unit QSR Indoburger, signed the investment agreement for SBI in October 2014. The transaction value of SBI's stake was not disclosed at that time.

Subsequently, in February 2015, Mitra Adiperkasa announced plans to gradually divest up to a 49% stake in SBI to QSR Indoburger, as reported by local media.

However, according to Mitra Adiperkasa's 2018 annual report, the company's ownership in SBI decreased to 33.52%, due to the issuance of the new shares conducted in June and November 2017, which were absorbed by QSR Indoburger. The investment value of Mitra Adiperkasa's stake in SBI was 126.4 billion rupiah ($8.9 million) by the end of 2018.

Aside from SBI, Everstone also has a partnership with Mitra Adiperkasa in running the Domino's Pizza business in Indonesia. In May 2014, the private equity fund, through its unit F&B Asia Ventures, acquired a 51% stake in Dom Pizza Indonesia, the master franchise owner of Domino's Pizza, for an undisclosed valuation.

Meanwhile, Everstone is also in the process of partially selling its ownership in Burger King India (BKI), according to a media report. The firm, which holds 88% of BKI, is said to be selling around a 20% stake, valued at $300 million to $350 million.

Burger King says it has 147 outlets and serves 7 million customers across seven cities in Indonesia. In India, it has 218 stores in 51 cities.