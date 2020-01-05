ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Exclusive: Fujifilm to end Xerox sales partnership in 2021

Office equipment makers to become rivals in Asian markets

KOSUKE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writer
Fujifilm's sales partnership with Xerox has long determined which markets the partners operate in. Once the pact ends, Fujifilm will need to sell office equipment under its own brand.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's Fujifilm Holdings will terminate its sales partnership with U.S.-based Xerox in office equipment at the end of March 2021, Nikkei has learned, turning the longtime allies into rivals in Asia, the U.S. and Europe.

Fujifilm's subsidiary Fuji Xerox notified Xerox on Sunday that it would not seek to renew a contract setting out trademark rights and regional sales boundaries between two companies.

Fujifilm's move marks the latest development in the two companies' relationship, which became troubled after the Japanese side announced an ultimately unsuccessful bid for Xerox in 2018.

By withdrawing from the contract, Fuji Xerox will lose the right to use Xerox brand and will have to sell its products under its own brand.

Xerox, meanwhile, will be able to enter growing Asian markets. The contract is set to expire in 2021.

In November last year, Fujifilm concluded a deal with Xerox, under which it would turn Fuji Xerox into a wholly owned subsidiary by buying out Xerox's 25% stake in the long-standing joint venture.

The deal ended a bitter dispute between the two companies over the acquisition attempt, but the fate of the sales partnership was left for further negotiations.

