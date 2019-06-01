ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Exclusive: Toshiba to sell LNG business to Total

Japanese conglomerate sheds risky business after failed China deal

YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer
The logo of oil giant Total is seen at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris. The French company's purchase of the LNG unit would remove a major risk for Toshiba.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Toshiba has decided to sell its liquefied natural gas business in Texas to French energy giant Total, Nikkei has learned, finally securing a buyer for the risk assets after the collapse of a deal with a Chinese company.

An official announcement will be made as early as Saturday. The company is expected to book about 100 billion yen ($921 million) in losses over the sale.

Toshiba holds the rights to sell about 2.2 million tons of LNG annually for two decades starting 2020 under a 2013 deal with the Freeport LNG project in Texas. But it has decided to let go of the noncore business to help get back on its feet.

Toshiba had previously tried to sell the business to China's ENN Ecological Holdings, but delays in gaining the necessary approval from U.S. and China ultimately scuppered the deal.

