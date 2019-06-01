Exclusive: Toshiba to sell LNG business to Total

TOKYO -- Toshiba has decided to sell its liquefied natural gas business in Texas to French energy giant Total, Nikkei has learned, finally securing a buyer for the risk assets after the collapse of a deal with a Chinese company.

An official announcement will be made as early as Saturday. The company is expected to book about 100 billion yen ($921 million) in losses over the sale.

Toshiba holds the rights to sell about 2.2 million tons of LNG annually for two decades starting 2020 under a 2013 deal with the Freeport LNG project in Texas. But it has decided to let go of the noncore business to help get back on its feet.

Toshiba had previously tried to sell the business to China's ENN Ecological Holdings, but delays in gaining the necessary approval from U.S. and China ultimately scuppered the deal.