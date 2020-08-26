ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Business deals

Kirin looks for non-Chinese buyers for Australian dairy unit

Malaysia's Petronas and LG Chem to build glove material plant

Takeda to sell $2.3bn consumer health unit to Blackstone

Nippon Paint joins Singapore powerhouse to brush away rivals

Business deals

FamilyMart to speed up reforms with Itochu's backing

As convenience chain struggles with product lineup, trading house takes 65.7% stake

Japanese trading house Itochu expects to have a better shot at turning around FamilyMart now that it has a controlling stake in the convenience chain. (Source photos by Nikkei)
KENTA ANDO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Itochu has raised its stake in FamilyMart to 65.7% through a tender offer, the Japanese trading house said on Tuesday, as it tries to quell a disagreement on how best to reboot the convenience chain that has long suffered from a lack of hit products.

Before the tender offer, Itochu's stake had been 50.1%. The trading house received applications for 79,010,000 shares by Monday, surpassing the lower limit of 50,110,000 shares. It will acquire the larger number.

As for the disagreement, one FamilyMart executive said, "Itochu may be good at managing, but I'm not sure about their product development and marketing capabilities."

Some franchisees are also skeptical that the tender offer and Itochu control can resolve their stores' main problem. "FamilyMart's underlying issue is that it has few products that appeal to consumers," said a 40-something owner of a store in Kyushu, Japan's southwesternmost region.

Itochu has been focusing on holding down inventories and transportation costs by having group companies, including FamilyMart and food wholesaler Nippon Access, share data.

FamilyMart, however, had been unwilling to share its product data, including that regarding inventory and marketing. This reluctance led to the tender offer as Itochu, unable to make swift groupwide decisions, grew frustrated.

The two parties now appear to be on the same page, with the coronavirus perhaps playing a role -- it has kept customers out of stores, further straining FamilyMart's sales.

"The best solution for turning around FamilyMart," a trading house executive said, "is to promote the development of hot-selling products and the streamlining of logistics as a group using artificial intelligence and other tools."

FamilyMart President Takashi Sawada has vowed to make the most of the chain's new relationship with Itochu.

Itochu also feels pressure from overseas, where online retailers like Amazon.com have opened brick-and-mortar stores stocked with what data analysis and AI suggest will be hot-selling products.

Itochu fears these retailers could muscle in on FamilyMart's territory.

FamilyMart has taken its own measures to improve profitability. In one effort, it has set up a store rejuvenation headquarters and put hundreds of unprofitable outlets under its direct supervision.

FamilyMart is expected to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in late October, and its shares will be delisted after necessary procedures, including stock consolidations.

The focus now turns to whether the two parties can successfully join hands to speed up the chain's reforms.

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close