FamilyMart to speed up reforms with Itochu's backing

TOKYO -- Itochu has raised its stake in FamilyMart to 65.7% through a tender offer, the Japanese trading house said on Tuesday, as it tries to quell a disagreement on how best to reboot the convenience chain that has long suffered from a lack of hit products.

Before the tender offer, Itochu's stake had been 50.1%. The trading house received applications for 79,010,000 shares by Monday, surpassing the lower limit of 50,110,000 shares. It will acquire the larger number.

As for the disagreement, one FamilyMart executive said, "Itochu may be good at managing, but I'm not sure about their product development and marketing capabilities."

Some franchisees are also skeptical that the tender offer and Itochu control can resolve their stores' main problem. "FamilyMart's underlying issue is that it has few products that appeal to consumers," said a 40-something owner of a store in Kyushu, Japan's southwesternmost region.

Itochu has been focusing on holding down inventories and transportation costs by having group companies, including FamilyMart and food wholesaler Nippon Access, share data.

FamilyMart, however, had been unwilling to share its product data, including that regarding inventory and marketing. This reluctance led to the tender offer as Itochu, unable to make swift groupwide decisions, grew frustrated.

The two parties now appear to be on the same page, with the coronavirus perhaps playing a role -- it has kept customers out of stores, further straining FamilyMart's sales.

"The best solution for turning around FamilyMart," a trading house executive said, "is to promote the development of hot-selling products and the streamlining of logistics as a group using artificial intelligence and other tools."

FamilyMart President Takashi Sawada has vowed to make the most of the chain's new relationship with Itochu.

Itochu also feels pressure from overseas, where online retailers like Amazon.com have opened brick-and-mortar stores stocked with what data analysis and AI suggest will be hot-selling products.

Itochu fears these retailers could muscle in on FamilyMart's territory.

FamilyMart has taken its own measures to improve profitability. In one effort, it has set up a store rejuvenation headquarters and put hundreds of unprofitable outlets under its direct supervision.

FamilyMart is expected to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in late October, and its shares will be delisted after necessary procedures, including stock consolidations.

The focus now turns to whether the two parties can successfully join hands to speed up the chain's reforms.