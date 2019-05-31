ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Business deals

Fiat chairman seeks meeting with Nissan, Mitsubishi chiefs

Elkann sends letter requesting talks over Renault merger

MASAHISA YUZAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Chairman of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles John Elkann is eager to meet with the heads of Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has requested a meeting with top leaders from Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors in order to explain the merger proposal with their French partner Renault, Nikkei learned Thursday.

FCA Chairman John Elkann sent a letter to Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa, as well as Mitsubishi Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In an interview with Nikkei earlier on Thursday, Saikawa said he needs to "carefully examine" the impact of the potential merger and will "need to meet and talk directly with" Elkann.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard also met with Saikawa and Masuko on Wednesday in Yokohama to outline his views on the proposal.

The deal is the "best way to implement [Renault's] strategy," Senard told Nikkei in a Thursday interview. Nissan and Mitsubishi, which form a three-way alliance with the French automaker, also stands to benefit, he said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media