Fiat chairman seeks meeting with Nissan, Mitsubishi chiefs

TOKYO -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has requested a meeting with top leaders from Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors in order to explain the merger proposal with their French partner Renault, Nikkei learned Thursday.

FCA Chairman John Elkann sent a letter to Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa, as well as Mitsubishi Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In an interview with Nikkei earlier on Thursday, Saikawa said he needs to "carefully examine" the impact of the potential merger and will "need to meet and talk directly with" Elkann.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard also met with Saikawa and Masuko on Wednesday in Yokohama to outline his views on the proposal.

The deal is the "best way to implement [Renault's] strategy," Senard told Nikkei in a Thursday interview. Nissan and Mitsubishi, which form a three-way alliance with the French automaker, also stands to benefit, he said.