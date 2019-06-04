Fiat merger will trigger 'fundamental review' of alliance: Nissan CEO

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will fully review its relationship with Renault should a proposed merger between the alliance partner and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles go forward, the head of the Japanese automaker said Monday, as the companies grapple with the deal's possible implications.

A full merger between Renault and FCA "would significantly alter the structure of our partner Renault," Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa said in a statement. "This would require a fundamental review of the existing relationship between Nissan and Renault."

"Nissan will analyze and consider its existing contractual relationships" in order to protect the company's interests, Saikawa said.

But the executive acknowledged the potential benefits of adding FCA to the alliance among Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors. The move "could expand the playing field for collaboration and create new opportunities for further synergies," he said.

In a Thursday interview with Nikkei, Saikawa said he had to carefully assess the situation and consider how common assets between Nissan and Renault would be treated under a merger.

Meanwhile, Renault is expected to discuss the terms of a potential merger at a board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The automaker was expected to decide on entering exclusive negotiations with FCA at that time, but pushback from the French government, its largest shareholder, could delay the decision until later in the week.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and FCA Chairman John Elkann held several discussions over the weekend, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

According to local media, the French government wants assurance that it can name directors to the merged entity, and that current Renault executives can hold key leadership positions in the future. But FCA has so far refused to make any concessions.

Nikkei staff writer Togo Shiraishi in Paris contributed to this article.