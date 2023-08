TOKYO -- U.S.-based Fortress Investment Group will sell assets from Sogo & Seibu for nearly 300 billion yen ($2.06 billion) after acquiring the Japanese department store operator, Nikkei has learned, planning to use the money to pay back loans taken out for the purchase.

Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings announced Thursday that it will sell Sogo & Seibu to the investment fund. Loft, a Sogo & Seibu unit that sells household items, will not be included in the deal.