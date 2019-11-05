Fujifilm scraps bid to buy Xerox

TOKYO -- Fujifilm Holdings has given up on acquiring U.S. partner Xerox, according to sources. Instead, the Japanese company intends to bring Fuji Xerox -- a joint venture between the two -- completely under its own umbrella.

Fujifilm plans to buy out Xerox's 25% stake in Fuji Xerox for about $2.3 billion. The Japanese side already owns the other 75%.

The two groups have been locked in a standoff since Fujifilm announced its intention to buy the U.S. copier maker back in January of last year. The move triggered strong opposition from Xerox investors, including top shareholder Carl Icahn.