Business deals

Global M&As slow as central banks tighten monetary policy

Japan bucks trend with 16% rise in April-September on BOJ's easy stance

Few big mergers took place in April to September in Europe, other than L'Oreal's purchase of Aesop. 
KOSUKE OKAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- The total value of mergers and acquisitions worldwide fell 24% on the year to $1.19 trillion during the April to September period, marking the second straight year of declines, according to Refinitiv data compiled by Nikkei.

The sharp fall highlights businesses' reluctance to make expensive deals as interest rates rise and uncertainty grows over the health of the global economy. Only Japan bucked the downtrend, with a double-digit jump in M&A activity over the period, backed by the Bank of Japan's continued easy monetary policy.

