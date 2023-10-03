Global M&As slow as central banks tighten monetary policy

TOKYO -- The total value of mergers and acquisitions worldwide fell 24% on the year to $1.19 trillion during the April to September period, marking the second straight year of declines, according to Refinitiv data compiled by Nikkei.

The sharp fall highlights businesses' reluctance to make expensive deals as interest rates rise and uncertainty grows over the health of the global economy. Only Japan bucked the downtrend, with a double-digit jump in M&A activity over the period, backed by the Bank of Japan's continued easy monetary policy.