Google invests in Indonesian unicorn Tokopedia, joining Temasek

JAKARTA -- Google and Singapore's government investment company Temasek have both invested in Indonesia's e-commerce company Tokopedia, Nikkei Asia has learned.

The confirmation of the investment comes hot on the heels of Microsoft's capital injection into Bukalapak, Tokopedia's rival, and reflects the increasing appetite shown by major U.S. tech companies in Indonesia's unicorns -- private companies valued at over $1 billion.

The U.S. tech firms are increasingly looking at investment opportunities in Asia as growth in the U.S. and Europe slows. They have poured billions into India and are now starting to do the same in Indonesia, the third-largest market in Asia in terms of population.

Google now holds 1.6% of Tokopedia while Temasek-affiliated Anderson Investments has a 3.3% stake, according to documents filed to Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights, dated Nov.4.

Tokopedia shares that Google holds are valued at 16.7 billion rupiah ($1.1 million) while Anderson-held shares are valued at 33.4 billion rupiah. The figures do not necessarily reflect the capital actually paid by both parties, while investment can come in tranches. Google and Temasek could increase their shareholding in the Indonesian unicorn at a later date.

The competition in Indonesian e-commerce is heating up among Tokopedia and Bukalapak and Shopee now. (Photo by Erwida Maulia)

Bloomberg reported last month that Tokopedia was looking to raise around $350 million from both parties.

Tokopedia and Temasek could not be reached immediately for comment.

SoftBank Group remains the largest shareholder in Tokopedia with a 33.9% stake in the company held through multiple entities including the Vision Fund. The Japanese company seems to have released some shares in the secondary market, with its holdings decreasing compared to May. China's Alibaba Group is the second largest shareholder with 28.3% holding.

Google's investment in Tokopedia is its second cash injection into an Indonesian unicorn, having invested in superapp provider Gojek back in 2018. The U.S. tech giant's 6.9% stake made it the second-largest shareholder in Gojek after Gamvest, an entity owned by Singapore state investor GIC, as of mid-July.

Google's latest deal is the third investment this year by a U.S. tech firm into an Indonesian unicorn. Both Google's deal and Microsoft's investment into Bukalapak followed Facebook and PayPal's investment into Gojek in June.

The deal also reflects the increasing competition amongst Indonesian e-commerce companies, and their need to beef up their coffers, as they seek to capture the trend of people increasingly shopping online due to COVID-19.

But the competition is heating up. While Tokopedia and Bukalapak had long been the market leaders in Indonesia, the region's biggest digital economy, Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Singapore's Sea Group, has made aggressive inroads. Shopee has been the most visited online marketplace for four consecutive quarters, according to data from research company iPrice.

The country's e-commerce market is worth $32 billion in 2020, and is set to grow to $83 billion in 2025, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.