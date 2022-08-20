ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business deals

H.I.S. in talks to sell Huis Ten Bosch to Hong Kong's PAG for $730m

Japanese travel agency aims to reach agreement by end of August

The Dutch-themed amusement park of Huis Ten Bosch has its roots in Nagasaki's centuries-old trading ties with the Netherlands.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese travel agency H.I.S. is in talks to sell its stake in Huis Ten Bosch, a resort in the Nagasaki Prefecture city of Sasebo, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG, Nikkei has learned. The company aims to reach an agreement on the deal by the end of this month.

H.I.S. holds 66.7% of Huis Ten Bosch shares. The remaining shares are held by local companies such as Saibu Gas and JR Kyushu. PAG intends to buy more than 90% of the shares, with the deal's value believed to total around 100 billion yen ($730 million), according to sources.

