H.I.S. in talks to sell Huis Ten Bosch to Hong Kong's PAG for $730m

TOKYO -- Japanese travel agency H.I.S. is in talks to sell its stake in Huis Ten Bosch, a resort in the Nagasaki Prefecture city of Sasebo, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG, Nikkei has learned. The company aims to reach an agreement on the deal by the end of this month.

H.I.S. holds 66.7% of Huis Ten Bosch shares. The remaining shares are held by local companies such as Saibu Gas and JR Kyushu. PAG intends to buy more than 90% of the shares, with the deal's value believed to total around 100 billion yen ($730 million), according to sources.