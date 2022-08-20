HIS in talks to sell Huis Ten Bosch to Hong Kong's PAG for $730m

TOKYO -- Japanese travel agency H.I.S. is in talks to sell its stake in Huis Ten Bosch, a resort in the Nagasaki Prefecture city of Sasebo, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG, Nikkei has learned. The company aims to reach agreement on the deal by the end of this month.

H.I.S. holds 66.7% of Huis Ten Bosch shares. The remaining shares are held by local companies such as Saibu Gas and JR Kyushu. PAG intends to buy more than 90 percent of the shares, with the deal value believed to total around 100 billion yen ($730 million), according to sources.