Business deals

Hitachi nears sale of core chemical unit to Showa Denko

KKR and Carlyle had shown interest in estimated $8.7bn deal

HIDEKI HAYASHI, Nikkei staff writer
Hitachi will sell off one of its core group companies, as it shifts from manufacturing to digital businesses.

TOKYO -- Hitachi decided Monday to grant chemical engineering group Showa Denko the right of first refusal to purchase subsidiary Hitachi Chemical, Nikkei has learned, which could lead to a deal worth roughly 950 billion yen ($8.7 billion).

Hitachi has been looking for a buyer for the chemical unit, one of the industrial group's crown jewels, since May.

If a deal is reached, Showa Denko would purchase Hitachi's 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical, then acquire the rest of the shares through a tender offer. 

Assuming a premium around 30% to Monday's closing share price, Showa Denko would spend approximately 950 billion yen on the takeover.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and other Japanese groups had been initial contenders for a deal, as were U.S. buyout firms KKR and The Carlyle Group.

