Hitachi to acquire US software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6bn

TOKYO -- Hitachi is set to acquire U.S. software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion, Nikkei has learned. The deal is expected to be the largest acquisition by a Japanese electrical equipment company.

Hitachi is rapidly overhauling its group businesses, seeking to concentrate on IT and service sector while shedding non-core operations.

GlobalLogic was founded in 2000 and is based in Silicon Valley. The startup develops platforms for companies pursuing digital business opportunities.

Currently, CPP Investments, which manages Canadian public pensions, and Partners Group, a Switzerland-based investment fund, each hold a 45% stake in the company. The rest is owned by the company's management.

Hitachi plans to acquire all shares from existing shareholders in July and put the company under the umbrella of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings, which oversees its IT business in the U.S.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.