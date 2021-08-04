ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business deals

Hitachi to buy Thales' railway signaling business for $2bn

Japanese industrial conglomerate to expand digitization of transport sector

Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems operates rail signaling, train-control and fare-collection systems. (Source photos by Reuters)
AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi will buy European defense electronics company Thales’ railway signaling business for 1.66 billion euros ($1.97 billion), the company said Wednesday.

Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems operates rail signaling, train-control and fare-collection systems. The unit has about 9,000 employees in 42 countries and generated 1.6 billion euros in revenue in fiscal 2020.

Through the purchase, Hitachi hopes to expand digitization in the rail sector and increase its railway business revenue to 1 trillion yen ($9.17 billion) by fiscal 2026, the company said in a news release.

