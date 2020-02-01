ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Business deals

Hitachi to enhance digital operations with $5bn tech unit takeover

Japanese conglomerate enters final stage of decadelong reorganization

EIKI HAYASHI and MASAYA SATO, Nikkei staff writers
Hitachi High-Technologies makes such devices as electron microscopes. (Photo courtesy of Hitachi High-Technologies)

TOKYO -- Hitachi will convert the unit Hitachi High-Technologies into a wholly owned subsidiary through a tender offer worth almost $5 billion, the company said Friday.

"We will be able to enhance our digital operations through the addition of measuring instruments and analytical systems," Hitachi Executive Vice President Keiji Kojima said Friday, explaining the aim of the buyout.

Hitachi, which owns nearly 52% of the listed unit, will purchase the rest of the shares by offering 8,000 yen per share in an open-market offer starting Feb. 17. The parent is expected to spend 531.1 billion yen ($4.88 billion) on the bid.

Apart from measuring and analytical devices, Hitachi High-Technologies also produces chipmaking equipment as well as industrial materials and systems.

Kojima lauded the Hitachi High-Technologies medical technology segment, especially the unit's blood and genetic analytical devices. The combination of Hitachi's artificial intelligence tech would potentially lead to more accurate diagnoses and efficient medical services.

The move follows the group's decision to sell Hitachi Chemical to Showa Denko, and to divest diagnostic imaging assets to Fujifilm Holdings. Hitachi President Toshiaki Higashihara has accelerated the group's structural reform efforts to achieve his goal of an operating profit margin exceeding 10% in fiscal 2021.

The conglomerate is now in the final stages of a decade-plus restructuring campaign carried out by three different leaders -- former Chairman Takashi Kawamura, current Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi and Higashihara.

The conglomerate had 22 listed subsidiaries in fiscal 2008, when it logged a net loss of 787.3 billion yen -- a record for Japan's manufacturing sector -- amid the global financial crisis.

Under Kawamura, the company began following a strategy of narrowing its portfolio and concentrating on core businesses, turning five listed units into wholly owned subsidiaries. Nakanishi continued the reform drive, sparing no sacred cows: He arranged the sale of the U.S. hard drive operations that he once led.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media