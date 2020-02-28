ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Hong Kong billionaire Peter Woo to take Wheelock private

Move aims to unlock shareholder value in real estate conglomerate

TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer
Wheelock & Co. is one of the biggest property developers in Hong Kong.   © Reuters

HONG KONG -- Property tycoon Peter Woo and his family plan to take flagship conglomerate Wheelock & Co. private, acquiring all remaining shares of the Hong Kong enterprise.

Each Wheelock share will be exchanged for one share each in subsidiaries Wharf Holdings and Wharf REIC, together with a cash payment of 12 Hong Kong dollars ($1.54), according to Thursday's announcement. This transaction represents a 52% premium based on the Feb. 21 closing prices.

Wheelock has underperformed in the market compared with Wharf, a real estate developer, and sister company Wharf REIC, which holds commercial properties. Wheelock said the delisting, which will follow a shareholders' meeting, would unlock shareholder value by removing the discount associated with the holding company's stake in the two affiliates.

Wheelock shares surged on the news, climbing nearly 40% higher on Thursday to HK$66. The stock had been suspended from trading since Monday, before resuming Thursday after the announcement. Wheelock also said investors can expect larger dividends from the Wharf entities as a result of the arrangement.

Wheelock and Wharf were originally separate British conglomerates that harnessed Hong Kong as their power base. The two groups were purchased in the 1980s by Yue-kong Pao, the late shipping magnate known as Y.K. Pao. Woo, his son-in-law, later took over the business empire.

Wharf is currently developing property in mainland China. Wharf REIC -- short for Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. -- owns both Harbor City and Times Square, two shopping centers in Hong Kong.

