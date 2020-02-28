Hong Kong billionaire Peter Woo to take Wheelock private

HONG KONG -- Property tycoon Peter Woo and his family plan to take flagship conglomerate Wheelock & Co. private, acquiring all remaining shares of the Hong Kong enterprise.

Each Wheelock share will be exchanged for one share each in subsidiaries Wharf Holdings and Wharf REIC, together with a cash payment of 12 Hong Kong dollars ($1.54), according to Thursday's announcement. This transaction represents a 52% premium based on the Feb. 21 closing prices.

Wheelock has underperformed in the market compared with Wharf, a real estate developer, and sister company Wharf REIC, which holds commercial properties. Wheelock said the delisting, which will follow a shareholders' meeting, would unlock shareholder value by removing the discount associated with the holding company's stake in the two affiliates.

Wheelock shares surged on the news, climbing nearly 40% higher on Thursday to HK$66. The stock had been suspended from trading since Monday, before resuming Thursday after the announcement. Wheelock also said investors can expect larger dividends from the Wharf entities as a result of the arrangement.

Wheelock and Wharf were originally separate British conglomerates that harnessed Hong Kong as their power base. The two groups were purchased in the 1980s by Yue-kong Pao, the late shipping magnate known as Y.K. Pao. Woo, his son-in-law, later took over the business empire.

Wharf is currently developing property in mainland China. Wharf REIC -- short for Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. -- owns both Harbor City and Times Square, two shopping centers in Hong Kong.