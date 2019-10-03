Insurer Tokio Marine to purchase US peer Pure Group for $3bn

TOKYO -- Tokio Marine Holdings, has decided to acquire U.S. peer Pure Group for about $3 billion. The takeover will be completed by March 2020.

Insurers are suffering from increased property and casualty losses as the number of natural disasters rapidly escalates. Tokio Marine's pending acquisition is an attempt to diversify and stabilize its revenue sources. Pure Group specializes in products for wealthy Americans.

Pure Group holds the third largest share of the U.S. "high net worth" insurance market. American International Group is one of the two leaders. In 2018, Pure Group recorded close to $1 billion in gross written premiums. Aside from insuring damage to art work and homes, the U.S. company offers advice on disaster prevention.

Pure Group is a reciprocal insurer; its policyholders promise to exchange their risk with one another, thus insuring themselves.

According to a study by insurer Swiss Re, global insured losses from disaster events in 2017 reached $144 billion, the highest ever recorded. These losses remain high. In 2018, forest fires, typhoons and other disasters dealt the industry its fourth largest cumulative loss in history.

In Japan, heavy rains in 2018 battered the western part of the country. Typhoon Jebi also caused serious damage. As a result, the nonlife insurance industry paid out 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion) that year, the largest amount ever.

Tokio Marine has been strengthening its overseas business to spread theses risks. Following its acquisition of Kiln from Lloyd’s insurance group of the U.K. for 100 billion yen in 2008, Tokio Marine has carried out three merger and acquisitions with American companies: Philadelphia Consolidated Holding, Delphi Financial Group, and HCC Insurance Holdings. The combined price for four M&A was 2 trillion yen.