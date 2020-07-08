Itochu to take 100% stake in convenience store FamilyMart

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Itochu and FamilyMart will deepen their ties in procurement of food and consumer goods, customer data analysis and digital payments.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Itochu announced on Wednesday to take full ownership of the FamilyMart convenience store chain.The trading company will launch a takeover bid, aiming to raise its stake in FamilyMart from just over 50% at present to 100%.

The total cost of the buyout is estimated at 500 billion yen to 600 billion yen ($4.6 billion to $5.5 billion). FamilyMart shares closed at 1,766 yen on Tuesday. The trading house would also be expected to pay a premium for the takeover. 

The two companies will deepen their ties in procurement of food and consumer goods, as well as in areas such as customer data analysis and digital payments.

Itochu, together with its group companies, owned 50.1% in FamilyMart as of the end of February.

FamilyMart has 16,613 stores in Japan as of May. They welcome over 10 million daily guests, owning a large connection with consumers. However, the chain is currently struggling from its declining profit due to the new coronavirus outbreak. 

FamilyMart, among Japan's three-largest convenience stores, had aggressively opened outlets in urban areas to take advantage of demand from office workers, but the spreading  work-from-home habit has caused headwinds for the chain. Sales during the March-to-May period decreased 10% from the same period last year.

Itochu wants to make more use of FamilyMart's procurement network, both domestically and internationally. FamilyMart's abundant customer data will allow the companies to pave the way for a new business which may go beyond the conventional retail category. 

FamilyMart started business in 1978 as a convenience store unit of supermarket chain Seiyu Store, now Seiyu. The company, after acquiring in 2009 the Japanese business of ampm, a U.S.-based convenience store chain, further expanded its business through a 2016 merger with another supermarket operator Uny Group Holdings, which owns Circle K Sunkus convenience stores.

Itochu has positioned FamilyMart as an equity method affiliate since 1998, and increased its stake in 2018 to turn it into a subsidiary.

FamilyMart operated 8,032 stores outside Japan as of May. Earlier that month, the company transferred its 49% stake in its Thai joint venture to the local partner and the country's biggest retailer, Central Retail, while retaining the licensing rights.

FamilyMart had about 1,000 stores in Thailand and concluded that it was better to give the local partner full control over operations to expand the business faster. In Thailand, Seven Eleven has a bigger presence with some 11,000 stores operated through Charoen Pokphand, a Thai conglomerate.

The Japanese convenience store market is almost totally dominated by FamilyMart, Seven-Eleven Japan and Lawson. But store saturation and what appears to be a peak in sales have cast doubts on market growth.

Trading houses, on the other hand, are enhancing their retail businesses to make profits without being dependent on resources. Mitsubishi Corp. in 2017 made Lawson a subsidiary, while Mitsui & Co. is investing in Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of Seven-Eleven Japan.

