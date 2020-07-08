Itochu to take 100% stake in convenience store chain FamilyMart

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Itochu decided on Wednesday to take full ownership of the FamilyMart convenience store chain, Nikkei has learned.

The trading company will launch a takeover bid, aiming to raise its stake in FamilyMart from just over 50% at present to 100%. The total cost of the buyout is estimated at 500 billion to 600 billion yen ($4.6 billion to 5.5 billion).

The two companies will deepen their ties in procurement of food and consumer goods, as well as in areas such as customer data analysis and digital payments.

Itochu, together with its group companies, owned 50.1% in FamilyMart as of the end of February.

FamilyMart shares closed at 1,766 yen on Tuesday, putting the cost of a full takeover of the convenience store operator at 450 billion yen or more.