ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Business deals

Budget brand TCL teams with Sony-Panasonic venture for large TVs

Amazon and Reliance eye stake in India retail pioneer Future Group

Muji to sell at Lawson as consumers flock to convenience stores

Takeda sells 18 drugs to South Korea's Celltrion in $278m deal

Business deals

JD.com divests from travel agency Tuniu in $65m fire sale

Pullout comes 5 years after $500m investment

JD.com will cut its losses as the travel sector continues to reel from the pandemic.   © Kyodo
SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | China

DALIAN, China -- Major e-commerce platform JD.com will unload its entire 21% stake in Chinese online travel website Tuniu for about 458 million yuan ($65 million), losing a $500 million bet as a recovery looks elusive for a sector decimated by the pandemic.

JD.com and Tuniu each announced the sale to travel company Caissa Sega Tourism Culture Development Group on an unspecified closing date.

Tuniu was the domestic industry leader, with a 28% share of the resort-focused Chinese online travel market in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to research firm Analysys. But its net loss widened to 200 million yuan in the first quarter of 2020 from the year-earlier 150 million yuan.

JD.com spent half a billion dollars total to acquire and gradually increase its Tuniu stake in 2014 to 2015.

Coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions led to canceled trips and vacations, cutting deeply into revenues at such online travel companies as Trip.com Group.

JD.com generated record-high sales in the first three months of this year as people stayed inside and shopped online. The Beijing-based company, listed on Nasdaq, debuted in Hong Kong last week through a secondary listing as it looks to expand operations.

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close