ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Business deals

JERA to buy 22% stake in Bangladeshi utility for $327m

Japanese company bets big on country's growing energy demand

Nikkei staff writers
Jera wants to shore up its business, which is declining in Japan, by expanding into Bangladesh.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Jera, a joint fuel-procurement venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, has agreed to buy 22% of Bangladeshi power company Summit Power International for 35 billion yen ($327.1 million), the company said on Monday.

Jera is Japan's biggest thermal power generator, but domestic power demand is declining as the population shrinks. The company plans to shore up its business by expanding into Bangladesh, where power demand is growing amid strong economic growth.

Summit Power -- a unit of the Summit Group -- operates gas and oil-fired power plants with a total capacity of about 1.83 million kilowatts, accounting for about 12% of the country's power-generating capacity. The unit is also building a new 590,000-kW power plant.

Jera will install management and employees at Summit Power to help build power plants and improve efficiencies.

The Japanese company has been expanding its business in Bangladesh since the start of the year in an effort to capture a larger share of the country's power market, which has reportedly grown about 10% on average between 2011 and 2018.

In September, Jera announced that it will become the first Japanese company to enter the power market in Bangladesh. It also plans to partner with India's Reliance Power to build a gas-fired plant near Dhaka.

Under a long-term purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board, Jera will sell electricity for 22 years after its new operation starts.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media