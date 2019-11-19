ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

JFE to buy a 50% stake in China Baowu Steel unit

Japanese steelmaker to supply automakers with locally made specialty bar steel

Nikkei staff writers
JFE Steel's 50% purchase of Baosteel Special Steel Shaoguan will allow it to produce specialty steel in China for Japanese automakers.

TOKYO -- JFE Steel will begin making specialty bar steel in China, the company said Tuesday, through an investment in a unit of the country's largest steelmaker.

The Japanese steelmaker will buy a 50% stake in a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGIS Songshan for 690 million yuan ($98.2 billion). SGIS Songshan, in turn, is a unit of China Baowu Steel Group, the country's biggest steelmaker.

The Japanese company aims to complete the stake purchase by the end of the fiscal year through March, pending regulatory approval.

The specialty bar maker under SGIS Songshan can turn out 1.1 million tons of products annually. Specialty steel bars are used in auto components. JFE will become the first Japanese steelmaker to manufacture the product in China, according to a company spokesperson.

China's auto sales have fallen recently, but many of JFE's high-grade specialty steel bar products are shipped to Japanese automakers, whose sales in China have been on the rise.

