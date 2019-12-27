ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Japan Display in talks with Apple and Sharp to sell factory

Sale of entire plant seen to help turnaround efforts of struggling maker

Nikkei staff writer
JDI's factory in Ishikawa Prefecture has not been turning out displays since July due to poor sales. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

TOKYO -- Japan Display is in talks with Apple and Sharp to sell its main Hakusan factory in Ishikawa Prefecture, multiple sources told Nikkei on Friday.

Japan Display, commonly known as JDI, has been restructuring its business and suspended display production at the plant in July due to poor sales.

The company hopes sale of the plant will help its turnaround efforts.

JDI said in a statement on Friday that the company is "considering a wide range of options" regarding the Hakusan plant.

On Dec. 12, JDI announced that it was in the final stage of talks with a potential buyer -- likely Apple -- of equipment at the Hakusan plant for about $200 million.

It now appears that the scope of the talks has shifted to sale of the entire plant, including land and buildings.

Sources say that JDI is negotiating with Apple to sell the plant for 80 billion to 90 billion yen ($730 million to $820 million).

