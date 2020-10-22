Japan chemical merger foiled by divergent diaper visions

OSAKA/KYOTO -- Japanese chemical makers Nippon Shokubai and Sanyo Chemical Industries announced Wednesday that they have canceled their planned merger, as the coronavirus pandemic highlights their diverging strategies on a key material used in disposable diapers.

The companies announced in May of last year that they would merge in October 2020, creating the world's largest producer of superabsorbent polymers, or SAPs. But this was postponed earlier this year as earnings declined at Nippon Shokubai.

With growing incomes worldwide boosting demand for disposable diapers, Nippon Shokubai said the market for SAPs is expanding by 5% to 7% a year. But Japanese companies have been facing rising competition from cheaper Chinese and South Korean alternatives since around 2000.

Diaper sales have also suffered in Europe and other markets as the coronavirus forced consumers to tighten their purse strings, which in turn led Nippon Shokubai to downgrade its forecasts. Following a second downgrade on Oct. 8, Sanyo Chemical asked to cancel their deal.

That downgrade "significantly changed the preconditions" for the merger, said Sanyo Chemical President Takao Ando, who told Nikkei that he was the one to raise the idea of breaking it off.

Nippon Shokubai's superabsorbent polymers: the material is what absorbs and holds liquid inside a diaper. (Photo by Yoshiyuki Tamai)

Sanyo Chemical earns about 30% of its group revenue from SAPs. Thanks to the company's push to diversify, it has seen a relatively small impact from declining demand for the material. The company has also pursued structural reforms to bolster its profitability, and likely believes it can continue operations even on its own.

Ando emphasized Sanyo Chemical's plan to concentrate its resources in other areas, such as all-polymer batteries. "We had said before that we have no intention of focusing on SAPs," he maintained. "We're shifting to high-value-added products and thinking about how to improve our profit margins."

Meanwhile, Nippon Shokubai relies on SAPs and its materials for roughly 50% of its revenue. The company's net profit is expected to plunge roughly 90% in the year ending March 2021 to 1 billion yen ($9.57 million). Rebuilding its SAP operations is key to its survival.

Nippon Shokubai President Yujiro Goto cited the tough business environment as the main factor in the merger falling apart, adding that "it's very hard to tell what earnings will look like for the next year or two."

"Expanding in scale through partnerships is necessary to compete globally," Goto told Nikkei. "We'll explore various forms of cooperation, including integration and business tie-ups, but our top priority for right now is getting back on solid footing."

Both leaders indicated interest in a future merger if the conditions are right. Ando said the decision to terminate the deal was an "amicable" one that has not harmed the relationship between the two companies.

"The timing was poor," Goto said. "If another opportunity arises, we want to move forward with it."

Additional reporting by Kenya Akama