Japan restaurant sector set for M&A spree after Colowide's Ootoya bid

TOKYO -- Japanese restaurant operator Colowide said Tuesday it its hostile bid to take over local rival Ootoya Holdings has been successful.

Colowide said its stake of about 19% in Ootoya together with commitment from other holders of another 27% meant that it now has control of about 46% of the company. This exceeds the minimum level of 40% which is a condition for a successful takeover.

Colowide will now bring Ootoya, which has been resistant to the takeover, into its group to restructure its operations.

It will be the first successful hostile takeover in the Japanese restaurant industry, potentially setting an example for others to follow in a sector that has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colowide, the largest shareholder in Ootoya, launched a public tender offer on July 10 at an offer price of 3,081 yen ($29) per share, representing a 46% premium to the last close. As the tender offer deadline approached on Tuesday morning, applications to accept the offer amounted to about 27%.

Ootoya booked a net loss of 1.15 billion yen ($10.8 million) for the fiscal year ended in March, its first loss since it made its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2001.

Colowide initially made a merger and acquisition offer to Ootoya last November. However, it failed to convince Ootoya management to take the deal. Colowide then proposed a motion demanding a reshuffle of Ootoya management, which was voted down, at an annual general shareholders' meeting in June.

Otoya had expressed opposition to Colowide's tender offer, saying that the "existing management team, which is endorsed by shareholders, will carry out management reforms." However, shareholders were drawn to the 46% premium, allowing Colowide to proceed with its plans.

Colowide hopes to make Ootoya a consolidated subsidiary, with the aim of increasing its involvement in management. Colowide is expected to reform Ootoya's operations, including the reshuffling of management, streamlining of the purchasing process for ingredients and the introduction of central kitchens.

Japan's restaurant industry is made up of many small operators that generally have low operational efficiency and have been hit hard by COVID-19. The success of Colowide's takeover bid could signal the start of a spree of mergers and acquisitions in the industry, analysts said.