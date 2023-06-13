Japan's Alsok buys Indonesia staffing agency in Southeast Asia push

TOKYO -- Japanese security company Alsok announced plans Monday to acquire Indonesian temporary staffing and security company Shield-On Service, expanding its operations in both fields in Southeast Asia.

Acting through local subsidiary Alsok Bass Indonesia Security Services, Alsok signed a stock acquisition agreement on Friday with the three companies that constitute Shield-On Service's major shareholders. Between June and August, it will acquire 51.23% of the shares on a voting rights basis. The acquisition price was not disclosed.