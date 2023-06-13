ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business deals

Japan's Alsok buys Indonesia staffing agency in Southeast Asia push

Shield-On Service acquisition aims to boost temp and security operations

The Japanese security giant has been expanding operations in Southeast Asia in recent years. (Photo courtesy of Alsok)
SHUGO TAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

TOKYO -- Japanese security company Alsok announced plans Monday to acquire Indonesian temporary staffing and security company Shield-On Service, expanding its operations in both fields in Southeast Asia.

Acting through local subsidiary Alsok Bass Indonesia Security Services, Alsok signed a stock acquisition agreement on Friday with the three companies that constitute Shield-On Service's major shareholders. Between June and August, it will acquire 51.23% of the shares on a voting rights basis. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close