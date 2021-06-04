Japan's Aozora Bank teams with Singaporean venture lender Genesis

TOKYO -- Japan's Aozora Bank is joining with Genesis Alternative Ventures, a Singapore-based venture debt fund, to share know-how in lending to startups and help Japanese clients enter the Southeast Asian market.

Genesis, whose founders include alumni of DBS Venture Growth Partners, provides young companies with debt financing through bonds and loans, rather than investing in equity.

Aozora Bank and its venture debt fund operator, Aozora Corporate Investment, will tie up with Genesis.

The partners will share investment and lending opportunities in Japan and Southeast Asia. Aozora Bank is already considering helping several portfolio companies of Genesis, possibly supporting them in launching operations in Japan or investing in them.

Aozora Bank is pursuing collaborations with leading venture capital firms overseas, including a deal with Silicon Valley Bank's SVB Capital in April. The Japanese bank wants to gain experience in supporting startups abroad and use it to develop new companies at home. It also seeks to tap foreign partners to help domestic clients launch operations outside Japan, hoping to distinguish itself from the crowd.