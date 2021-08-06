ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business deals

Japan's Dai-ichi Life to buy Westpac's insurance arm in Australia

Deal worth $664m will propel Dai-ichi subsidiary TAL to leadership of growing market

After the deal is complete, Dai-Ichi's Australian unit TAL will be the biggest player in Australia, with a share of more than one third of the market. (Source photos by Kosaku Mimura and Reuters) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Dai-ichi Life Holdings is acquiring an insurance arm of Australia's financial services company Westpac Group for about 900 million Australian dollars ($664.8 million), Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese insurer will acquire Australia's sixth biggest insurance company through its Australian subsidiary TAL. The deal is expected to be complete as early as the end of 2022.

Westpac Group, one of the four major Australian banks, has a customer base of more than 14 million and 5 million online users. Insurance premiums and other revenues amount to AU$1.1 billion. Dai-ichi hopes to benefit from Australia's growth market, where the population is increasing, unlike in Japan.

Dai-ichi plans on writing an exclusive sales contract with the bank and expand digital sales channels for life insurance products. TAL is increasing its shares in insurance products that cover death and other unlikely events. After the deal, TAL will be the biggest player, with a share of more than one third of the market.

Dai-ichi started operating in Vietnam in 2007, and has expanded across the rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company invested in TAL in 2008, and made it a full subsidiary in 2011. Overseas business account to about 20% of Dai-ichi's profit, and the company hopes to increase the overseas ratio.

Japanese insurance companies have been bullish in Australia. Nippon Life Insurance acquired MLC, a former life insurance division of National Australia Bank, for about 180 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in 2016. MS & AD Insurance Group Holdings has invested in Australian life insurance company Challenger.

