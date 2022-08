TOKYO -- Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.

H.I.S. will transfer its 66.7% stake in the park to PAG HTB Holdings, a special-purpose company, in exchange for 66.6 billion yen ($480 million) at the end of September. It expects to book an extraordinary profit of 64.6 billion yen from the deal for its fiscal year ending October.