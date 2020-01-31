Japan's Matsumotokiyoshi and Cocokara drug chains agree to merge

TOKYO -- Japanese drugstore operators Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings and Cocokara Fine have agreed to merge, Nikkei has learned.

The resultant company will become the sector's market leader, with combined sales of about 1 trillion yen ($9.1 billion) and 3,000 outlets.

The companies expect to complete the merger by October 2021.

A new company will be set up to hold shares to be transferred from the drugstore chain operators.

Each of the drugstore operators is expected to hold a board meeting on Friday to approve the deal.

With Japan's drugstore market close to its saturation point, the mega merger could trigger a further sectorwide regrouping.

Cocokara previously fielded an offer from Sugi Holdings, but a committee established to explore a merger last summer backed Matsumotokiyoshi's proposal instead.