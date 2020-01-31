ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Japan's Matsumotokiyoshi and Cocokara drug chains agree to merge

Retailers expect their mega deal to be completed by October 2021

Nikkei staff writers
Matsumotokiyoshi is a household name in Japan as it has long been the country's largest chain of drugstores. (Photo by Kaisuke Ota)

TOKYO -- Japanese drugstore operators Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings and Cocokara Fine have agreed to merge, Nikkei has learned.

The resultant company will become the sector's market leader, with combined sales of about 1 trillion yen ($9.1 billion) and 3,000 outlets.

The companies expect to complete the merger by October 2021.

A new company will be set up to hold shares to be transferred from the drugstore chain operators.

Each of the drugstore operators is expected to hold a board meeting on Friday to approve the deal.

With Japan's drugstore market close to its saturation point, the mega merger could trigger a further sectorwide regrouping.

Cocokara previously fielded an offer from Sugi Holdings, but a committee established to explore a merger last summer backed Matsumotokiyoshi's proposal instead.

