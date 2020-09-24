ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Hitachi Capital to merge

Combined $13bn in sales would approach Japan's second-largest leasing company

The merger of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and Hitachi Capital comes as Japan's leasing market stagnates. (Images from companies' websites)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and Hitachi Capital announced Thursday that the two leasing companies will merge in the coming spring. The combined company's annual sales would be about 1.4 trillion yen ($13.2 billion), close to that of Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Japan's second-largest leasing company. 

The leasing industry is facing headwinds as demand and corporate capital investment decline amid the coronavirus crisis.

The new company will start operations on April 1 next year after getting official approval from shareholders of both companies in late February. 5.10 shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease's common stock will be delivered by allotment for one share of Hitachi Capital's common stock.

After merging, total assets would be 10 trillion yen with net income of over 100 billion yen.  

As a result of the merger, "the two companies will become a global player in the sector in terms of size and business lines by being able to complement each other's business domains and strengthen their respective management bases," the companies said.  

The new company will be divided into five business regions -- Japan, Europe, the Americas, Greater China -- which comprises China and Hong Kong -- and Asia and Oceania. It will develop business modes based on regions "by carefully assessing the unique characteristics and circumstances of each region, with an aim to exert [a] unique presence in each region," they said in a statement.

Since May 2016, the two companies have been in a capital and business alliance to collaborate in reinforcing their respective overseas infrastructure investment businesses.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close