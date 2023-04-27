ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's Mitsui joins bid to buy out Philippine infrastructure group

Metro Pacific Investments seeks to go private, pledges $600m in new projects

Mitsui & Co. has formed a consortium with two principal shareholders of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. to take the company private. (Source photos by Reuters and screenshot from Metro Pacific Investments Corp.'s website) 
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. has joined a bid to buy out Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) a major Philippine infrastructure company.

Mit-Pacific Holdings -- a joint venture between Mitsui and Japan's government-private sponsored infrastructure investment fund JOIN -- has formed a consortium with Metro Pacific Holdings, conglomerate GT Capital Holdings and MIG Holdings to take the company private. MPIC told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday that its board had approved a voluntary delisting.

