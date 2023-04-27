Japan's Mitsui joins bid to buy out Philippine infrastructure group

MANILA -- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. has joined a bid to buy out Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) a major Philippine infrastructure company.
Mit-Pacific Holdings -- a joint venture between Mitsui and Japan's government-private sponsored infrastructure investment fund JOIN -- has formed a consortium with Metro Pacific Holdings, conglomerate GT Capital Holdings and MIG Holdings to take the company private. MPIC told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday that its board had approved a voluntary delisting.