KYOTO, Japan -- Japanese motor maker Nidec will acquire Pama, an Italian producer of machine tools, in a deal estimated to be worth 15 billion yen ($108 million), Nikkei has learned.

Nidec, the world's largest electric motor maker, sells hard disk drives for computers, motors for home appliances and traction motors for electric vehicles. The company now wants to develop the machine tools business as its biggest growth engine after EV drive systems.