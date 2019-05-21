ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Japan's Orix to buy out Indian wind farms from IL&FS

Shadow lender puts 51% share up for sale amid debt crunch

YOHEI HIROSE, Nikkei staff writer
A wind turbine in western India. Orix foresees growth in this sector as the government promotes renewable energy.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese leasing group Orix has moved to acquire full possession of a jointly held Indian wind farm operation from cash-strapped local partner Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services.

Orix, which controls a 49% interest in each of seven wind power plants, will buy the remaining 51% stakes from IL&FS, a private-sector nonbank lender. The transaction is set to close in two to three months after passing regulatory reviews.

State-run gas company GAIL emerged as the highest bidder for the business, offering 48 billion rupees ($680 million), according to IL&FS. But Orix exercised its contractual right to match the top bid and acquire the remaining stake.

Orix entered the Indian wind energy business in 2016. The seven plants, in which the Japanese group invested about 20 billion yen ($181 million at current rates) in total, generate 870 megawatts of electricity. The company anticipates growth in the business as India's government promotes renewable energy development.

In addition to the plants, Orix holds a 23.5% stake in IL&FS. But loan defaults at the shadow bank reverberated to Orix's own finances, and the Japanese company booked a loss of 11.5 billion yen associated with IL&FS during the fiscal year ended March.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends May 26th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media