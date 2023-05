TOKYO -- Japanese financial group SBI Holdings announced on Friday that it will make a takeover bid for its affiliate SBI Shinsei Bank and take it private, by acquiring up to 27% of the lender it doesn't own for 154.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion).

After delisting the bank, SBI Holdings will seek a way to repay the public funds Shinsei received from the government two decades ago -- before it owned the bank -- by using retained earnings.