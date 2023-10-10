Japan's Tokyu Land to spend up to $2bn in Europe renewable power push

TOKYO -- Japanese property developer Tokyu Land and solar power company Renewable Japan (RJ) will jointly enter the renewable power business in Europe, investing 200 billion to 300 billion yen ($2.0 billion) over the next five years buying out and developing renewable power stations on the continent, Nikkei has learned.

The investment, one of the largest renewable energy investments by Japanese companies in Europe, got the green light as Europe speeds up its renewable energy transition from natural gas, due in part to the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.