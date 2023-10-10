ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's Tokyu Land to spend up to $2bn in Europe renewable power push

Developer sees opportunity as EU energy prices rise in wake of Ukraine war

Tokyo Land operates 70 renewable energy projects around Japan. (Photo by Kazuki Yamaguchi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese property developer Tokyu Land and solar power company Renewable Japan (RJ) will jointly enter the renewable power business in Europe, investing 200 billion to 300 billion yen ($2.0 billion) over the next five years buying out and developing renewable power stations on the continent, Nikkei has learned.

The investment, one of the largest renewable energy investments by Japanese companies in Europe, got the green light as Europe speeds up its renewable energy transition from natural gas, due in part to the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

