Business deals

Japan's Yahoo and Line announce October 2020 merger plan

SoftBank and Naver's venture to be Japan's largest online player

Nikkei staff writers
A merger of Yahoo Japan and Line would create a company with greater revenue than Rakuten, Japan's leading internet company. (Nikkei montage)

TOKYO -- The operators of Yahoo sites in Japan and the Line chat app jointly announced on Monday that they have reached a basic agreement on a merger. The companies aim to sign a finalized agreement in December.

SoftBank Group and South Korean internet giant Naver will form a joint holding company, each investing 50%, according to an announcement by Z Holdings, the Yahoo parent and SoftBank Group member, as well as Line.

Z Holdings and Line will become subsidiaries of the new venture company.

Z Holdings and Line plan to integrate their businesses by October 2020. After the integration, the resulting company is expected to be Japan's largest internet player in revenue.

Z Holdings and Line had combined fiscal 2018 sales of approximately 1.16 trillion yen ($10.67 billion), topping those of Japanese shopping site operator Rakuten, which had sales of 1.1 trillion yen.

