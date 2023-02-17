ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business deals

Japan's top streaming services to merge to take on Netflix, Amazon

U-Next, Paravi pairing to become country's No. 2 streamer

Two Japanese streaming services, U-Next and Premium Platform Japan, are joining forces in hopes of fending off deep pocketed overseas rivals.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Video streaming service U-Next of Japan and domestic rival Premium Platform Japan (PPJ) announced on Friday plans to merge as they fight to survive in an increasingly competitive market dominated by overseas giants.

The two companies' merger on March 31 will create a leading Japanese video streaming service with combined sales of approximately 80 billion yen ($593 million) and more than 3.7 million paid subscribers, putting it in second place behind Netflix by market share in value terms.

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close