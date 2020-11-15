ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

KKR and Rakuten to invest in Japanese supermarket Seiyu

Exclusive: Companies to join Walmart as demand for deliveries grow

A Seiyu store in Tokyo: The supermarket chain has seen growing demand for food deliveries amid COVID-19. (Photo by Yoshiyuki Tamai) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO - U.S. investment firm KKR and Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten are in discussions to invest in Seiyu, the Japanese supermarket chain owned by Walmart, Nikkei learned Sunday.

KKR, Rakuten and Walmart look to jointly operate Seiyu, multiple sources said.

KKR and Rakuten see an opportunity to grow Seiyu's business as demand for home deliveries expands amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Using Rakuten's e-commerce data, the companies hope to advance the digital transformation of Seiyu's brick-and-mortar stores.

Seiyu operates more than 300 stores in Japan and employs around 35,000 staffers. Its finances suffered after the bursting of Japan's bubble economy, and it accepted investment from Walmart in 2002. The American retail giant made Seiyu a wholly owned subsidiary in 2008.

Rakuten and Walmart announced an alliance on e-commerce in Japan in 2018.

Rakuten also teamed up with Seiyu to launch an online supermarket that year. It helps deliver from Seiyu stores and logistics centers to consumers' homes. Riding demand from shoppers staying home, the online supermarket saw its sales grow by 50% on the year in October.

The two have been accelerating cooperation, planning to open a large-scale automated warehouse exclusively for the online supermarket next year in Yokohama.

Rakuten runs Japan's largest e-commerce platform and has around 100 million members. It operates more than 70 businesses, including in online retail and finance, and recently became the country's newest major mobile phone carrier.

Rakuten has strength in analyzing customer data and hopes to help Seiyu adjust product selections at its stores and attract more customers. The e-commerce company has been investing in artificial intelligence and robotics technology to optimize operations.

